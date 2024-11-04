Cook County Sheriff's police aim to keep suburban polls safe and secure

The Brief Cook County Sheriff’s Police will provide security at polling sites across suburban Cook County on Election Day. Officers will respond to any prohibited conduct, ensuring a safe environment for voters and poll workers.



Cook County Sheriff’s Police will be stationed at polling sites across suburban Cook County on Election Day to help maintain safety for both voters and poll workers.

Officers will handle any reports of prohibited conduct at the polls, including electioneering, interference with voting, and noncompliance with election judge orders.

The Sheriff’s Office also provided suburban police departments with information on polling location laws, such as election judges’ authority, as well as who is allowed inside polling places and prohibited conduct at such sites.

"We want the citizens of Cook County to feel safe and secure while exercising their right to vote," Sheriff Tom Dart said.

Voters are encouraged to report any suspicious behavior to 911 or to Sheriff’s Police at 847-635-1188.