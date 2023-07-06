Cook County State's Attorney's Office expands parental leave to 12 weeks for employees

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced Thursday that her office has expanded parental leave to up to 12 fully paid weeks.

The new Paid Parental Leave Policy will apply to all employees with the Cook County State's Attorney's Office who have at least 12 consecutive months of employment

"The first months of parenthood are some of the most joyful and life-altering times a person will endure," said Foxx. "Providing 12 weeks of paid parental leave is a way to acknowledge that our staff deserves to wholeheartedly absorb the beautiful moments and fully adapt to the incredible transition that a new child delivers."

The birth of a child, adoption and foster care placement will all be covered under the new policy.

Employees will have the option to use the leave continuously in one 12-week period or divide it into three four-week increments.

The policy went into effect on July 1.