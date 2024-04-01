'Kim Foxx light': Race for Cook County state's attorney heats up ahead of general election

Voters may be weary of a Biden-Trump rematch this fall, but down-ballot, the race to replace Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx could be the biggest draw of the general election around Chicago.

After ten days of careful ballot counting in last month's Illinois primary election, a winner has finally been declared in the Democratic race for Cook County State's Attorney, as Eileen O'Neill Burke narrowly defeated Clayton Harris III.

On Monday, FOX 32 caught up with her opponent in the November general election – Republican candidate Bob Fioretti.

"The choice was between Kim Foxx on steroids and Kim Foxx light, and I think it's been proven that this is Kim Foxx light. She will continue a lot of the policies and a lot of the practices we see in the state's attorney's office that have brought chaos and bedlam to our streets," Fioretti said.

From retail theft to carjackings to the scourge of gun violence plaguing the city, the debate between O'Neill Burke and Fioretti begins and ends with crime.

"People told me everywhere they want to be able to go out at night and not be worried. They want to ride on a safe public transportation system, people want illegal guns and assault weapons off our streets," O'Neill said.

Facing a Democratic opponent with deep pockets and the backing of powerful Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Fioretti says he's listening to Chicagoans who tell him their very futures may depend on who succeeds Kim Foxx as the next Cook County State's Attorney.

"We're faced with a lot of crime. Largest amount of robberies in history last year. We're faced with high taxes, lack of education for our kids and all of this has created a tsunami that is making people leave this city and leave this county," Fioretti said.