Cook County teen previously accused of possessing stolen vehicle, arrested again for same crime: prosecutors

A Cook County teen who is accused of stealing three vehicles from an Addison car dealership will be detained until at least his next court appearance.

The 16-year-old is charged with three counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one count of burglary, one count of theft and two counts of criminal damage to property.

At about 4:42 a.m. Tuesday, the teen and a few unknown accomplices allegedly broke a window at the Auto Gallery Chicago, located at 12 W. Factory Road in Addison.

The suspects entered the establishment and stole three vehicles including a 2022 BMW X6M, a 2019 Ford Mustang 5.0 and a 2019 Dodge Durrango SRT, prosecutors said.

While investigating the incident, authorities allegedly located the 16-year-old in the BMW in Chicago.

Prosecutors said the teen attempted to flee, but was taken into custody.

During the alleged crime, the juvenile was on after care from the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice for a prior aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

"At just sixteen-years-old, the juvenile charged in this case now finds himself facing multiple serious felony charges and the possibility of a transfer to adult court," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin. "In DuPage County we take crime such as what is alleged today very seriously and will prosecute these crimes to the fullest extent of the law."

The suspect's next court date is scheduled for Sept. 28.

An investigation into the matter continues and anyone with information is asked to contact the Addison Police Department at (630) 543-3080.