Cook County to increase capacity for indoor dining, outdoor social and spectator events

The Cook County Department of Public Health issued revised COVID-19 Phase 4 reopening guidance that will go into effect on Friday.

The department says it will be easing mitigations in Phase 4 due to 14 days of stable/declining metrics, which includes a decrease in hospitalizations, COVID-19 case rates and positivity rates.

"We’re able to ease mitigations within Phase 4 for a number of reasons, including a recent decline in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, as well as nearly one-million residents, or more than 50 percent of eligible residents 16 years and older of suburban Cook County who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine," said Dr. Rachel Rubin, Senior Public Health Medical Officer and Co-Lead, Cook County Department of Public Health.

The mitigations that will be eased on Friday include:

Increased indoor restaurant capacity to 50 percent capacity or 100 individuals, whichever is smaller.

Outdoor social events, such as weddings, proms and potlucks increase to lesser of 50% capacity or 100 people.

Fully vaccinated people will be exempt from the capacity count for private social events, such as weddings.

Higher capacity for indoor and outdoor seated spectator events, theater and performing arts in large venues (ticketed and seated) with a capacity of 200 or more to 25 percent. Indoor events with capacity less than 200 stay at 50 percent capacity with no more than 50 people.

Festivals and general admission outdoor spectator events increase to 15 people per 1,000 square feet.

Individuals who are fully vaccinated can gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or staying six feet apart.

Additionally, those who are fully vaccinated can conduct activities outdoors without wearing a mask, except in certain crowded settings and venues.

