Cook County to increase capacity for indoor dining, outdoor social and spectator events
COOK COUNTY - The Cook County Department of Public Health issued revised COVID-19 Phase 4 reopening guidance that will go into effect on Friday.
The department says it will be easing mitigations in Phase 4 due to 14 days of stable/declining metrics, which includes a decrease in hospitalizations, COVID-19 case rates and positivity rates.
"We’re able to ease mitigations within Phase 4 for a number of reasons, including a recent decline in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, as well as nearly one-million residents, or more than 50 percent of eligible residents 16 years and older of suburban Cook County who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine," said Dr. Rachel Rubin, Senior Public Health Medical Officer and Co-Lead, Cook County Department of Public Health.
The mitigations that will be eased on Friday include:
- Increased indoor restaurant capacity to 50 percent capacity or 100 individuals, whichever is smaller.
- Outdoor social events, such as weddings, proms and potlucks increase to lesser of 50% capacity or 100 people.
- Fully vaccinated people will be exempt from the capacity count for private social events, such as weddings.
- Higher capacity for indoor and outdoor seated spectator events, theater and performing arts in large venues (ticketed and seated) with a capacity of 200 or more to 25 percent. Indoor events with capacity less than 200 stay at 50 percent capacity with no more than 50 people.
- Festivals and general admission outdoor spectator events increase to 15 people per 1,000 square feet.
Individuals who are fully vaccinated can gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or staying six feet apart.
Additionally, those who are fully vaccinated can conduct activities outdoors without wearing a mask, except in certain crowded settings and venues.
For the latest COVID-19 vaccination information and to find COVID-19 vaccination locations in suburban Cook County, visit: https://cookcountypublichealth.org/.