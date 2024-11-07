Cook County trio kidnapped, beat man at Lombard gas station: prosecutors

The Brief Three Cook County men face charges of aggravated kidnapping, armed robbery, and aggravated battery after allegedly kidnapping and beating a man during a car sale at a Lombard gas station. The suspects reportedly drove the victim to Chicago, where they threatened him, assaulted him with an anti-theft club, and forced him to contact his family for money. Police later located the suspects’ vehicle in Chicago, arrested all three men, and transported the victim, who sustained multiple injuries, to a hospital.



Three Cook County men were arrested for kidnapping and brutally beating a man during an attempted car sale at a gas station in Lombard, authorities said.

Philip Stamps, Sr., 47, Philip Stamps, Jr. 22, and Joevontae Dixon, 23, appeared in court Thursday morning, where a judge denied the state's motion to detain them.

They're each charged with one count of aggravated kidnapping - dangerous weapon, a Class X felony, one count of armed robbery, a Class X felony, and one count of aggravated battery in a public place, a Class 3 felony, according to the DuPage County state's attorney.

(From left) Philip Stamps, Sr., Joevontae Dixon, and Philip Stamps Jr. (DuPage County State's Attorney)

Their charges stem from an incident that occurred just after 12 p.m. on Nov. 6, at a BP gas station located at 5 East North Avenue in Lombard.

Police initially responded to a report of a fight in progress and arrived to find the suspects had left the scene. The victim’s vehicle, an Infiniti Q45, remained at the gas station.

Investigators said the victim had met Stamps Jr. to sell the Infiniti. Stamps Jr. reportedly took the car for a test drive while Stamps Sr. followed in a Chrysler minivan.

Stamps Jr. returned to the gas station, exited the Infiniti, and, along with Stamps Sr. and Dixon, confronted the victim.

Authorities allege Stamps Jr. removed the victim's briefcase, which contained 40 car titles, his cellphone, and his computer, from the Infiniti.

When the victim attempted to retrieve his belongings from the minivan, Stamps Jr. allegedly punched him and struck him in the head. Stamps Sr. then drove the minivan out of the parking lot with the victim inside, against his will, authorities said.

The suspects reportedly drove the minivan on I-290 to Chicago, threatening to kill the victim and his family and assaulting him with a red steering wheel anti-theft club. They also allegedly forced the victim to contact his family and arrange for money to be sent via Zelle.

The victim made two escape attempts but was unsuccessful and was reportedly beaten and bitten by Stamps Jr. and Dixon.

Police located the minivan at 3:13 p.m. near California and Van Buren in Chicago. Officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested all three suspects.

The victim had multiple injuries, including bite marks on his arms and stomach and head contusions. He was taken to an area hospital, where he remains.

All three suspects are set to return to court on Dec. 2. If found guilty, they all face between six and 30 years in prison.