Cook County 'Violins of Hope' exhibit showcases Holocaust, standing against hate and violence

A new exhibition in Cook County serves as a reminder of all that was lost in the Holocaust.

Seventy violins arrived on Tuesday at the Heller Jewish Community Center of Chicago on West Melrose Street.

The instruments were played by Jewish musicians before and during the Holocaust.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

County leaders say the Violins of Hope exhibit highlights the power of unity and perseverance against hate and violence.

"Restoring these magnificent violins has taken time and patience. It also takes patience and perseverance to eradicate all forms of hate," said county commissioner Scott Britton.

The Violins of Hope showcase will be on display for the next six months in partnership with the Cook County United Against Hate Campaign.