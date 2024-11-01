Cook County woman accused of attacking family member, biting officer during arrest

The Brief Cynthia Villagran, a 25-year-old woman, is charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated battery to a peace officer, after allegedly violating an order of protection and attacking a family member during a domestic disturbance in Leyden Township. Upon the arrival of sheriff’s police, Villagran resisted arrest and bit an officer on the forearm while being handcuffed. The Cook County Sheriff's Office has not released additional details regarding the incident.



A 25-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly violating an order of protection, attacking a family member, and biting an officer during her arrest in suburban Cook County.

Sheriff’s police responded to a domestic disturbance call in unincorporated Leyden Township, where they found Cynthia Villagran, who reportedly attacked a family member in violation of a protective order.

As officers attempted to arrest Villagran, she allegedly resisted handcuffing and bit one of the officers on the forearm.

Cynthia Villagran

Villagran has been charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, violating an order of protection, domestic battery, and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

No further details were provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Office.