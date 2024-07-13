Cook County woman arrested 10 minutes after allegedly robbing man on CTA train

article

A Cook County woman is accused of robbing a man on a CTA Red Line Train Friday morning.

Briana Bush, 21, of Sauk Village, faces one felony count of robbery.

At about 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Bush, along with others, allegedly robbed a 29-year-old man who was inside a CTA train in the 0-100 block of West 95th Street.

About 10 minutes later, police arrested Bush and placed her in custody.

Bush's detention hearing was scheduled for Saturday.