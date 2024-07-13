Expand / Collapse search

Cook County woman arrested 10 minutes after allegedly robbing man on CTA train

By Jenna Carroll
Published  July 13, 2024 7:52am CDT
Briana Bush, 21

CHICAGO - A Cook County woman is accused of robbing a man on a CTA Red Line Train Friday morning. 

Briana Bush, 21, of Sauk Village, faces one felony count of robbery. 

At about 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Bush, along with others, allegedly robbed a 29-year-old man who was inside a CTA train in the 0-100 block of West 95th Street.

About 10 minutes later, police arrested Bush and placed her in custody.

Bush's detention hearing was scheduled for Saturday. 