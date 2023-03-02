Cook County woman charged with attempted murder in Little Village stabbing

A Richton Park woman was charged in connection to a stabbing in Little Village earlier this year.

Police say Shaynella Williams, 38, was arrested on Wednesday when she was identified as the person who stabbed a 61-year-old woman inside a business on Jan. 12.

The victim was in the 4300 block of West 26th Street around 7:35 a.m. when she was attacked.

Williams was scheduled to appear in bond court today.