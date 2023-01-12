Woman, 61, stabbed in Little Village business

A woman stabbed a 61-year-old victim inside a business in Little Village Thursday morning before fleeing.

Police say the female victim was stabbed inside a business located in the 4300 block of West 26th Street around 7:20 a.m.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

The offender stabbed her in the lower left leg before fleeing westbound in a parked red sedan.

No one is in custody at this time. Area Four detectives are investigating.