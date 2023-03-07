Cook County woman charged with murder in death of 19-month-old son who was found 'cold to the touch'

An arrest warrant has been issued for a south suburban woman charged with murder in the death of her 19-month-old son who hadn’t been fed for three days before he died last fall, according to police.

Authorities say they believe Jamie Hutton, 21, has fled the state and was last reported with relatives in Tennessee. The arrest warrant charges her with first-degree murder.

Cook County sheriff’s deputies found Hutton’s son "cold to the touch with blue lips" when they were called to a home in Justice on Oct. 17 last year. The boy’s death was ruled a homicide by neglect.

As they investigated the death, sheriff’s police went to the home of Hutton’s parents in Oak Forest but could not find her, authorities said. The parents said she had gone to Tennessee.

According to an affidavit filed in federal court, license plate activity indicates Hutton’s car was in the Chicago area until Feb. 21. The arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 28.