Cook County woman charged with possessing Glock without having gun license
DES PLAINES, Ill. - A suburban woman was arrested Monday for allegedly possessing a loaded gun without having a valid license to own a firearm.
Taisha S. Russell, 33, of Des Plaines, was taken into custody around 3 p.m. after being stopped for driving a felonious vehicle wanted by the Bellwood Police Department, La Grange Park police said.
Inside the vehicle, police say they discovered a loaded Glock handgun and holster. The investigation also revealed Russell does not possess a valid FOID card or concealed carry license.
Taisha S. Russell | La Grange Park Police Department
Russell was charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use (possession) of a weapon — a Class 4 felony. She was due in bond court on Tuesday.
No further information was immediately available.