Cook County woman wanted for murder of 19-month-old son arrested in Tennessee

A Cook County woman wanted for the murder of her 19-month-old son who hadn’t been fed for three days before he died last fall has been arrested in Tennessee.

Jamie Hannion, 22, of Lyons Township, was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant earlier this month after the FBI Fugitive Task Force learned she was visiting family out of state.

An investigation revealed that on Oct. 17, 2022, Hannion left her son in the care of a relative who discovered the boy and called police.

Cook County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in Justice and found Hannion’s son "cold to the touch with blue lips" in his crib. The boy was severely malnourished, and it had appeared rigor mortis was setting in.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner ruled the boy’s death a homicide by nutritional neglect.

On Feb. 26, sheriff's police went to the home of Hannion’s parents in Oak Forest but could not find her, authorities said. The parents said she had gone to Tennessee.

According to an affidavit filed in federal court, license plate activity indicates Hannion’s car was in the Chicago area until Feb. 21. The arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 28.

Hannion was taken into custody on March 7th, and was returned to Cook County on March 23rd.

She was charged with first-degree murder, as well as endangering the life and health of a child resulting in death.

Hannion is due in bond court on Friday, March 24th.

