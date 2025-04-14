Cooking with Fire: Jibarito sandwiches with the Aurora Fire Department
AURORA, Ill. - This morning, we're "Cooking with Fire" at the Aurora Fire Department, making medic Ricky Torrez's jibarito sandwiches.
Jibarito Recipe (Plantain Sandwich) ingredients
- Green plantains, unripe (1 per sandwich)
- Onions, sliced
- Steak, thinly sliced strips
- Lettuce, shredded
- Tomato, sliced for sandwiches
- Avocado, sliced
- Jar of Sofrito tomato cooking base
- 6-ounce can of tomato sauce
- Tomato with chicken-flavored bouillon cubes
- Munster cheese (any melting style cheese)
- Mayonnaise
- Seasonings: salt, pepper, garlic salt, seasoning salt
- Frying oil
Plantain preparation
- Slice off both ends of plantain
- Soak plantains in water to soften
- Peel plantains
- Cut plantains in half, lengthwise
- Fill frying skillet with oil, enough to cover plantains
- Heat oil to approximately 350-375 degrees
- Fry plantains until fork tender and golden, approximately 3-4 minutes per side
- Remove plantains from oil and transfer them to paper towel-lined tray
- Once cooled, smash plantains by applying even pressure with heavy pan, pressing flat until about ½ inch thick
- Season to taste (garlic salt)
- Fry plantains again until crispy and golden brown
Steak preparation
- Season thin strips of preferred steak to taste, both sides (seasoning salt)
- Pan sear steak with a small amount of cooking oil until juices begin to surface on steak
- Flip meat and do the same on other side
- When steak begins to brown then add tomato sauce and jar of sofrito
- Crumble bouillon cube into steak and sauce concoction
- When sauce begins to bubble, add sliced onions
- Turn the stove top burner to low and simmer for 15-20 minutes until steak is tender
- Prepare sandwich toppings: sliced tomato, shredded lettuce, sliced cheese and sliced avocado
- Assemble sandwich with both plantain pieces side by side, spread mayonnaise on one side and layer cheese slice on the other side. Add steak to cheese side to facilitate melting. Add lettuce, tomato, and optional avocado to mayonnaise side. Join both pieces of loaded plantain and slice in half for ease of handling and presentation. Serve and enjoy!