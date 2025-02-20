Expand / Collapse search

Cooking with Fire: Beecher Fire Protection District's Five Spice Pork and Potato Wedges recipe

Updated  February 20, 2025 8:02am CST
Cooking with Fire
BEECHER, Ill. - This Thursday morning, we're turning up the heat at the Beecher Fire Protection District for "Cooking with Fire," featuring firefighter/paramedic Marcus Dunkin's Five Spice Pork and Potato Wedges.

Five Spice Pork Recipe

Ingredients:

For the Pork:

  • 1 pork butt
  • Five spice seasoning
  • 16 oz of water

For the Potato Wedges:

  • Potatoes
  • Chili oil

For the Coconut Gravy:

  • Drippings from roasted pork
  • 1 can unsweetened coconut milk
  • 3 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 6 oz water

For the Toppings:

  • 2 sweet onions
  • Butter
  • Brioche buns
  • Shredded mozzarella cheese

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Prepare the Pork:

  • Trim the fat from the pork butt and cut it into small chunks.
  • Place the pork chunks into an oven-safe dish.
  • Mix the five spice seasoning into 16 oz of water and pour it over the pork.
  • Cover the dish with foil, venting it slightly, and bake for 2 hours.
  • After 2 hours, remove the foil and continue baking for an additional 30 minutes or until the pork is tender.

Prepare the Potato Wedges:

  • Wash the potatoes and peel any blemishes.
  • Slice the potatoes into wedges.
  • Rinse the potato wedges to remove excess starch.
  • Toss the wedges in chili oil to coat.
  • Bake the wedges at 400°F for 35 minutes or until golden and crispy.

Make the Coconut Gravy:

  • Combine the drippings from the roasted pork with one can of unsweetened coconut milk in a saucepan. Bring to a slow boil.
  • In a separate bowl, mix 3 tablespoons of cornstarch with 6 oz of water, then add this mixture to the coconut milk.
  • Whisk until the gravy thickens. Once thickened, pour 1 cup of the gravy over the finished pork.

Prepare the Toppings:

  • Sauté the sweet onions with a little butter until soft and golden. Set aside.
  • Slice the brioche buns and place your desired amount of cooked pork and juices on the bottom half of the bun.
  • Top with sautéed onions and shredded mozzarella cheese.

Assemble and Serve:

  • Top the sandwich with the other half of the brioche bun and enjoy! Serve with the crispy potato wedges on the side.
