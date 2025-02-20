Cooking with Fire: Beecher Fire Protection District's Five Spice Pork and Potato Wedges recipe

This Thursday morning, we're turning up the heat at the Beecher Fire Protection District for "Cooking with Fire," featuring firefighter/paramedic Marcus Dunkin's Five Spice Pork and Potato Wedges.

Five Spice Pork Recipe

Ingredients:

Here’s everything you’ll need to make this recipe.

For the Pork:

1 pork butt

Five spice seasoning

16 oz of water

For the Potato Wedges:

Potatoes

Chili oil

For the Coconut Gravy:

Drippings from roasted pork

1 can unsweetened coconut milk

3 tablespoons cornstarch

6 oz water

For the Toppings:

2 sweet onions

Butter

Brioche buns

Shredded mozzarella cheese

Instructions:

Here's how to bring the recipe together.

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Prepare the Pork:

Trim the fat from the pork butt and cut it into small chunks.

Place the pork chunks into an oven-safe dish.

Mix the five spice seasoning into 16 oz of water and pour it over the pork.

Cover the dish with foil, venting it slightly, and bake for 2 hours.

After 2 hours, remove the foil and continue baking for an additional 30 minutes or until the pork is tender.

Prepare the Potato Wedges:

Wash the potatoes and peel any blemishes.

Slice the potatoes into wedges.

Rinse the potato wedges to remove excess starch.

Toss the wedges in chili oil to coat.

Bake the wedges at 400°F for 35 minutes or until golden and crispy.

Make the Coconut Gravy:

Combine the drippings from the roasted pork with one can of unsweetened coconut milk in a saucepan. Bring to a slow boil.

In a separate bowl, mix 3 tablespoons of cornstarch with 6 oz of water, then add this mixture to the coconut milk.

Whisk until the gravy thickens. Once thickened, pour 1 cup of the gravy over the finished pork.

Prepare the Toppings:

Sauté the sweet onions with a little butter until soft and golden. Set aside.

Slice the brioche buns and place your desired amount of cooked pork and juices on the bottom half of the bun.

Top with sautéed onions and shredded mozzarella cheese.

Assemble and Serve: