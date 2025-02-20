Cooking with Fire: Beecher Fire Protection District's Five Spice Pork and Potato Wedges recipe
BEECHER, Ill. - This Thursday morning, we're turning up the heat at the Beecher Fire Protection District for "Cooking with Fire," featuring firefighter/paramedic Marcus Dunkin's Five Spice Pork and Potato Wedges.
Five Spice Pork Recipe
Ingredients:
For the Pork:
- 1 pork butt
- Five spice seasoning
- 16 oz of water
For the Potato Wedges:
- Potatoes
- Chili oil
For the Coconut Gravy:
- Drippings from roasted pork
- 1 can unsweetened coconut milk
- 3 tablespoons cornstarch
- 6 oz water
For the Toppings:
- 2 sweet onions
- Butter
- Brioche buns
- Shredded mozzarella cheese
Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 400°F.
Prepare the Pork:
- Trim the fat from the pork butt and cut it into small chunks.
- Place the pork chunks into an oven-safe dish.
- Mix the five spice seasoning into 16 oz of water and pour it over the pork.
- Cover the dish with foil, venting it slightly, and bake for 2 hours.
- After 2 hours, remove the foil and continue baking for an additional 30 minutes or until the pork is tender.
Prepare the Potato Wedges:
- Wash the potatoes and peel any blemishes.
- Slice the potatoes into wedges.
- Rinse the potato wedges to remove excess starch.
- Toss the wedges in chili oil to coat.
- Bake the wedges at 400°F for 35 minutes or until golden and crispy.
Make the Coconut Gravy:
- Combine the drippings from the roasted pork with one can of unsweetened coconut milk in a saucepan. Bring to a slow boil.
- In a separate bowl, mix 3 tablespoons of cornstarch with 6 oz of water, then add this mixture to the coconut milk.
- Whisk until the gravy thickens. Once thickened, pour 1 cup of the gravy over the finished pork.
Prepare the Toppings:
- Sauté the sweet onions with a little butter until soft and golden. Set aside.
- Slice the brioche buns and place your desired amount of cooked pork and juices on the bottom half of the bun.
- Top with sautéed onions and shredded mozzarella cheese.
Assemble and Serve:
- Top the sandwich with the other half of the brioche bun and enjoy! Serve with the crispy potato wedges on the side.