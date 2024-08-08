Cooking with Fire: Caprese chicken sandwich with the Roselle Fire Department
ROSELLE, Ill. - This morning we're Cooking with Fire at the Roselle Fire Department, making firefighter/paramedic Jack Lauber's Caprese chicken sandwich.
Here's the recipe:
Caprese Chicken Sandwich
Ingredients
- Mayo
- resh mozzarella
- Beef steak tomato’s
- Fresh basil
- Balsamic glaze
- Pesto
- Arugula
- Chicken breast
- Italian baguette
- Salt
- Pepper
- Garlic Powder
Instructions
Season chicken breasts with salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste. Grill chicken.
Layer cooked chicken on sliced bread loaf, along with mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil and arugula. Drizzle the balsalic glaze. Mix mayo with pesto in a separate bowl. On the other half of the loaf, spread pesto/mayo mixture. Close your sandwich and enjoy!