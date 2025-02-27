Cooking with Fire: Corned beef and cabbage with the Barrington Fire Department
BARRINGTON, Ill. - This morning we're Cooking with Fire at the Barrington Fire Department, making firefighter/paramedic Vince Murphy's corned beef and cabbage with potatoes.
Corned Beef and Cabbage Recipe
Ingredients
- ½ lb corned beef per person
- 3 to 5 lbs red potatoes
- 1 head green cabbage
- 1 onion
- 1 head garlic
- 2 tbsp peppercorns
- 1 cup brown sugar
- ½ cup spicy mustard
- 1 loaf rye bread
- 1 lb Kerrygold butter
Instructions
- Par simmer meat in a pot of water for 2-3 hours. Keep water for cooking the potatoes and cabbage.
- Transfer meat to roasting pan, cover and finish cooking in oven at 350 F till tender.
- Last 20 minutes of roasting, trim the top layer of fat off the meat and coat with mustard and brown sugar, uncovered. Once done cooking, let the meat rest covered for 20-30 minutes.
- Use the water the meat was cooked in and boil the potatoes till fork tender. Remove potatoes and place in pan. Liberally spread butter, salt and pepper, then cover.
- Cut cabbage into wedges make sure to keep the root intact, so the cabbage can remain in wedges. Boil till tender. Place in pan and spread butter, salt and pepper.
- Once the cabbage is finished, cut corned beef into slices.
- Return slices into the roasting pan in its juices
**Guinness and Jameson are optional.