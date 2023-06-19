Cooper Roberts meets band 'Chicago' at Ravinia, receives signed guitars and donation for ongoing care

It was a special weekend for Cooper Roberts, one of the youngest victims of the Fourth of July Parade shooting in Highland Park.

The band "Chicago" played at Ravinia this weekend, and the Roberts family had the opportunity to go backstage before the show and meet the group.

Both Cooper and his brother were also gifted signed guitars.

In addition, the band made a generous donation to support Cooper's ongoing care and recovery.

Cooper was shot in the spine and paralyzed below his waist in the shooting, in which seven people were killed and nearly 50 others wounded.

Cooper is continuing to recover but still struggles and "is learning to live with the loss of favorite activities that have been ripped away from him," his mother has said.