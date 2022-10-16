Expand / Collapse search

Cooper Roberts: Fundraiser held for boy seriously injured in Highland Park July 4th parade shooting

A fundraiser was held on Sunday night in Glenview to help Cooper Roberts, the boy who was shot and seriously injured in the Highland Park 4th of July parade attack. Nate Rodgers reports.

GLENVIEW, Illinois - A fundraiser was held on Sunday night in Glenview to help Cooper Roberts, the boy who was shot and seriously injured in the Highland Park 4th of July parade attack.

Those in attendance at Glenview's Whiskey River Bar & Grill, the majority strangers to the Roberts family, wanted to support as much as possible. 

"People were literally stopping by saying, ‘’We can’t come in.' They just were handing over money," said Jennifer Blumberg.

Kathy Karowsky owns the bar and organized the effort even though she does not know Cooper’s family. Karowsky hopes to raise $50,000.  

"When you have a life full of medical treatment, and the kid is never going to be the same and everything else, they need it," Karowsky said.

Outside, kids decorated pumpkins, and kids and parents had their faces painted. There was a silent auction and lots of raffle prizes. Vendors also sold custom jewelry.

"I have five kids, I have grandkids, so it really touched me," Mark Karol said.

Now partially paralyzed, Cooper returned to school two weeks ago with his twin brother Luke after months of intense physical and occupational rehabilitation. 

Seven people were killed and dozens wounded at the parade. The suspect, Robert Crimo III, is now charged facing more than a hundred counts of murder and aggravated battery. 