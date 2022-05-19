Coors Light hosting 'Jort your Jeans' event at Chicago, suburban bars to mark start of summer
CHICAGO - Summer is right around the corner, and that means it's time for jorts.
You know — jean shorts.
From May 20 to June 3, Coors Light will be hosting "Jort Your Jeans" events at 90 bars nationwide — including Gracie O'Malley's in Wicker Park and Big Corner Tavern in Riverside.
At the popups, you'll use a measuring tape and chalk to mark the desired shortness.
After cutting the jeans to jorts, you can decorate the jorts with bedazzling gems, Coors Light patches or by painting the Rocky Mountains.
Full ‘Jort your Jeans’ events listed below:
Paradise Bay
- Location: 105 W 10th St. Lockport, IL 60441
- Date: May 20
- Time: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Big Corner Tavern
- Location: 8405 W Cermak Road, Riverside, IL 60546
- Date: June 3
- Time: 5 p.m. -7 p.m.
Alley 64
- Location: 212 Main St. St. Charles, IL 60174
- Date: May 21
- Time: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Gracie O'Malley's
- Location: 1635 N Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60647
- Date: TBD
- Time: TBD