Cop injured in crash with police car in Wakegan

A police squad car was crashed by a woman who lost control of her vehicle Friday in Waukegan.

A Waukegan officer was stopped in traffic inside his marked squad car about noon on Grand and Lewis Avenue when he was struck by a woman inside a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado, Waukegan police said in a statement.

Martha Morales, 74, lost control of her truck and struck the driver’s side of the squad car, police said. She was not injured in the incident.

The officer was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Morales was cited with improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving with unsafe tires.

Morales will appear in traffic court Feb. 22.