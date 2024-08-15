COPA releases bodycam video of fatal police encounter on Chicago's South Side

WARNING: Viewer discretion advised. Part of the video has been blurred due to graphic content.

CHICAGO — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) has released bodycam footage from a police encounter on June 23 that led to the death of a man who allegedly struck someone with a gun.

The incident occurred in the 8100 block of S. Hermitage Avenue when two Chicago cops responded to a call about a person with a gun. At the scene, the officers were told a man – later identified as David Curry – had struck another person with the gun and then ran away.

The officers searched the area and eventually spotted Curry. When they tried to take him into custody, he allegedly ran off. The chase ended when Curry fell to the ground, according to police and COPA, suffering a serious head injury.

The 21-year-old was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Police said they recovered a gun at the scene.

In the bodycam video, a person at the scene can be heard telling the officers, "You didn't have to push him like that, bro." One of the officers then responds, "No, he tripped."

COPA is continuing its investigation into the incident.