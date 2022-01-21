Expand / Collapse search

COPA chief nomination left in limbo after Chicago City Council decides not to move forward with vote

CHICAGO - In a rebuke to Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the City Council's Public Safety Committee has decided to not move forward with a vote on her pick to lead the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

Interim COPA chief Andrea Kersten came under fire last year after publishing a report recommending a three-day suspension for slain police officer Ella French.

The report was written months before French’s death. But nevertheless, Kersten apologized for her decision at a hearing on Friday.

Kersten's apology failed to win over her opposition, so the committee chairman opted not to hold a vote on whether to recommend her to the full council, leaving her nomination in limbo.