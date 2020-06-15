COPA employee fired after allegedly shooting at car thieves

An employee of Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability was fired amid an investigation after allegedly shooting at car thieves early Sunday in Lawndale.

The 39-year-old concealed-carry holder was looking for his stolen vehicle about 5:30 a.m. when he confronted two people getting into the vehicle in the 1300 block of South Central Park Avenue, Chicago police said in a statement.

He fired shots at the pair, who drove off in the vehicle, police said. It’s unclear if anyone was struck by gunfire.

Chicago police notified COPA that it is investigating one of the agency’s employees, and Monday evening COPA spokesman Ephraim Eaddy said the employee was terminated from their position.

“There is a responsibility we have as employees of COPA and as law abiding residents of this great city, to use sound judgement under difficult circumstances,” Chief Administrator Sydney Roberts said in a statement. “When the actions of any employee violate the policies of this agency, we will hold them accountable.”

No one is in custody in connection to the shooting or car theft, a police spokeswoman said Monday morning.