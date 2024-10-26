COPA investigates officer-involved shooting on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - The Civilian Police Oversight Agency (COPA) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Chicago's West Rogers Park neighborhood.
The agency was called to investigate a shooting in the 6800 block of North Washtenaw Avenue at 10:50 a.m.
No further details were immediately available.
Anyone with information related to this incident has been asked to call COPA at 312-746-3609.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.