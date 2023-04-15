COPA launches investigation into officer-involved shooting in North Lawndale

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability responded an officer-involved shooting in North Lawndale Saturday morning.

The incident happened sometime before 10:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Flournoy Street, according to police.

No officers were injured. A suspect was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

COPA asked anyone with information regarding this incident to call their office at (312) 746-3609.

No additional information is available at this time.

