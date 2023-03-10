COPA responds to police-involved shooting in Lincoln Park

A police-involved shooting was reported in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood Friday night.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability tweeted at 9:40 p.m. that the agency was responding to an officer-involved shooting near 2300 N. Clark St.

It is not known if anyone was struck by gunfire. According to police scanner traffic, an officer was transported to an area hospital.

COPA did not release further details.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Scanner traffic also indicated police were looking for a white male wearing a tan jacket on Cleveland Ave.

FOX 32 has reached out to Chicago police, but we've yet to hear back.

COPA says if anyone has any information on the incident to call 312-746-3609.