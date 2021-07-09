COPA shares videos of officer open fire at man who shot 2 in Gresham garage

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS LANGUAGE AND VIOLENCE NOT SUITABLE FOR SOME AUDIENCES. VIEWER DISCRETION STRONGLY ADVISED.

CHICAGO - Chicago’s police oversight agency released body camera video Friday that shows an officer open fire at a man who shot two people last month in a Gresham neighborhood garage.

In a statement attached to the Friday video release, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability said officers were in their vehicle when they saw a man shooting from an alley into a garage in the 8300 block of South Kerfoot Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on June 9.

Video of the shooting shows a Chicago police officer verbally tell the man to drop his weapon before the officer fired in the suspect's direction, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

The suspect escaped after barricading himself in a home, and it was not known if he was struck by police gunfire, COPA said.

Officers discovered two men in the garage who had been shot by the suspect, police said. One man, 60, was struck in his thigh, and a man in his 50s was struck in the leg, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the 60-year-old was in good condition and the younger man in serious condition.

No officers sustained any known injuries, COPA said.

COPA, which also released documents and other recordings of the investigation, was continuing to investigate the officer's use of deadly force.