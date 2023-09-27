Corey McPherrin throws perfect first pitch at Guaranteed Rate Field

Chicago has been missing Corey McPherrin since he retired last month, but on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, one of the city's best-known news anchors and sports reporters got to take the mound himself in honor of his favorite team.

"Nervous as hell would be the summation," said McPherrin.

It's very rare to see Corey McPherrin nervous.

"You got one shot. I wish it was best four out of five, something like that," the former FOX 32 Chicago anchor said.

Fortunately, he wasn't going out to the mound by himself. He had his baseball mitt; a mitt that he gave his father in 1967 after his dad's glove fell apart.

"So I went to MW and bought this glove for like $11, and I still have it, and so I'm bringing my dad with me to the mound, today! Little tribute," said McPherrin. "I'm not sure it's going to help me throw a strike, but who knows."

After a short warm-up, our man was ready. And it was a perfect strike to kick off what we hope will be a perfect retirement!

"I didn't really know what to expect. I was happy that the guy caught the ball!" said McPherrin.

A catchable ball was his goal and a catchable he delivered!