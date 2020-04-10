Coronavirus test kits stolen from lab tech's vehicle at South Side gas station

Police are searching for two people who stole unused COVID-19 test kits Thursday from a lab employee’s car at a South Side gas station.

The 42-year-old woman left work with kits stored in the trunk, and stopped at a gas station shortly before 7 p.m. at 55th and Wells streets, Chicago police said.

As she entered the station, the pair entered and drove off with her car, police said. The vehicle had been left running and unlocked.

The lab employee and a relative went looking for her car and found it after midnight in the 200 block of East 68th Street, police said. She flagged down officers nearby.

The officers approached the car and saw two males run from inside, police said. Neither has been located.

Five test kits for COVID-19 were missing from the trunk of the car, police said.

Initial reports indicated the kits were samples to be tested for COVID-19, but police clarified later Friday the test kits were unused and posed no threat.