Coronavirus test samples stolen from lab tech’s vehicle at gas station

Chicago police are searching for two people who stole coronavirus test samples Thursday from a lab employee’s car at a South Side gas station.

A 42-year-old woman, who works for Lab Corps, put the frozen test tubes in the trunk of her vehicle, and stopped at a gas station just off the Dan Ryan Expressway shortly before 7 p.m. at 55th and Wells streets, police said.

As she entered the station, the pair entered and drove off with her 2015 Jeep Cherokee, police said. The vehicle, which had a tracking device on it, had been left running and unlocked.

The lab employee and a relative went looking for her car and found it after midnight in the 200 block of East 68th Street, police said. She flagged down officers nearby.

When police located the vehicle near 68th and Prairie, the two males fled the scene on foot. Neither has been located.

Five frozen test tube samples to be tested for COVID-19 were missing from the trunk of the car, according to a law enforcement source.