Chicago police warn of string of armed robberies, carjackings across multiple neighborhoods

The Brief Chicago police are investigating a series of armed robberies and carjackings across several neighborhoods. Masked suspects used guns and a rifle to target victims, businesses and restaurants. The incidents occurred at multiple locations over two days in April.



Chicago police are investigating a series of carjackings and armed robberies across four neighborhoods this past week.

What we know:

Police said groups of two to four masked offenders, described as Black men between 18 and 30, used handguns and a rifle to steal vehicles, cash and personal belongings.

In some cases, the suspects targeted businesses and restaurant patrons. In one incident, offenders fled without taking anything after being startled, while in another they took cash registers and merchandise before fleeing in stolen vehicles.

The incidents were reported at the following locations:

At 2:33 a.m. on April 19 in the 800 block of W. Harrison St.

Between 2:30-2:45 a.m. on April 19 in the 2100 block of W. Walnut St.

At 3:40 a.m. on April 19 in the 2000 block of N. Western Ave.

At 3:13 on April 23 in the 300 block of W. Chicago Ave.

At 3:21 a.m. on April in the 2300 block of N. Damen Ave.

Police said the suspects were seen using a carjacked white Nissan Rogue and a black Infiniti sedan.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number 26-CWP-011.