CBP seizes monkey carcass, 125 pounds of illegal meat at O’Hare

Image 1 of 8 ▼ (U.S. Customs and Border Protection.)

The Brief Customs officials at O’Hare seized a monkey carcass and more than 100 pounds of prohibited meat from two travelers. The items were discovered during inspections of passengers arriving from Cameroon and Liberia. Authorities say the products posed potential health risks and were destroyed or confiscated.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at O’Hare International Airport seized a monkey carcass and more than 100 pounds of prohibited meat from two travelers earlier this month, citing potential public health risks.

What to know:

The seizures happened April 11 during routine inspections by CBP agriculture specialists.

In one case, officers referred a traveler arriving from Cameroon for a secondary inspection after an X-ray scan revealed an anomaly in their luggage. A search uncovered a monkey carcass inside the suitcase. Authorities said the remains were detained and destroyed due to health concerns.

In a separate incident, a traveler arriving from Liberia was found carrying prohibited ruminant meat concealed inside dried seafood. Officials said the traveler admitted the hidden meat was beef.

CBP specialists seized about 125 pounds of the meat, along with fresh leaves and seeds intended for planting. Such items are restricted because they can carry diseases like bovine spongiform encephalopathy and foot-and-mouth disease.

Officials said the enforcement actions are part of ongoing efforts to protect U.S. agriculture and public health from potentially harmful imports.