Coronavirus test site in Chicago expands to seniors with underlying medical issues

A drive-thru test site for COVID-19 on the Northwest Side will begin expanded testing Saturday morning.

The Harwood Heights community testing site, 6959 Forest Preserve Dr., will open at 7:30 a.m. to anyone 18 and older showing symptoms and anyone over 60 with underlying medical issues, regardless of symptoms, the Chicago Fire Department announced Friday.

The site, open seven days a week, will issue 500 tests per day.

The drive-thru test site opened March 23 for first responders and health care workers. It then began testing people 65 years and older who showed symptoms.

The Illinois National Guard is operating the site with around 100 guardsmen, according to Illinois National Guard spokesman Bradford Leighton.

Until now, the site had been issuing a maximum of 250 tests per day.

“The site’s been very efficient,” Leighton said. He said the site has consistently hit its maximum test limit usually within four to six hours of the site opening.

