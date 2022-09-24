Coroner's office says 2 men are dead following Coal City bar shooting

The Grundy County Coroner's Office confirmed two men were shot to death at Grippers Sports Club & Eatery in Coal City early Saturday.

The shooting happened just outside the Chicago suburbs around 12:30 a.m., the Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley said on a Facebook Live Saturday morning.

During the Facebook Live, the Sheriff said there was no one in custody.

The coroner's office said the victims were two Black men in their 20s.

No further information is available at this time.