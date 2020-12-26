Costco selling coronavirus tests for Bermuda travel

article

You really can buy anything at Costco.

The warehouse club is selling at-home saliva tests to screen for COVID-19, available in select markets and promoted in partnership with Bermuda for an easier island getaway.

The Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) and the Government of Bermuda recently announced the news, touting the British territory as "the first international destination to partner with Costco in this way… to easily use PCR saliva screening as an acceptable pre-arrival test."

The self-administered, PCR saliva tests retail for $140, managed by Costco Pharmacy and AZOVA Health.

After taking the test with video observation, consumers will receive results through the HIPAA-secure AZOVA app within 12 to 48 hours of the lab receiving the kit.

At this time, travelers to Bermuda must take a coronavirus test no more than five days before their departure — so plan ahead.

"We believe this marks a major step forward in facilitating access to pre-travel testing required for Bermuda visitors — it will be offered across the U.S., including major tourism markets with direct air service to the island," said Glenn Jones, BTA Interim CEO. "The prospect for travel is still difficult for many. Every day we're working to make it a little easier."

Before the year’s end, the tests will be available for purchase at over 100 Costco locations, with New York and Boston-area superstores among the first stocked.

From there, pharmacists at select Costco pharmacies will also be able to observe shoppers self-administering the COVID-19 tests to streamline the process.

Making things even easier, a Costco membership is not required to use the test service online or in-stores. The test is also approved for Hawaii's trusted testing partner program.

"We're proud to serve as an essential part of Bermuda's initiative to expand COVID-19 testing options for its travelers to include 120 markets around Costco warehouses and on Costco.com," said Victor Curtis, Costco senior vice president of pharmacy.

To date, 553 cases of coronavirus, and nine deaths, have been reported on the island, according to the government of Bermuda. Bermuda reopened to tourists in July.

For more, go to Foxnews.com.