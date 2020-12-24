United Airlines requiring negative COVID-19 tests for UK passengers traveling to Chicago

United Airlines announced on Thursday that effective Dec. 28, the airline will require passengers originating from the UK who are traveling into Chicago O’Hare to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

In addition to Chicago, United customers traveling from London Heathrow to Newark, Washington Dulles and San Francisco will be required to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no later than 72 hours prior to departure.

United says this will impact customers over the age of five originating travel from the UK. However, individuals connecting in LHR onto a United flight from another country would not need to present a negative COVID-19 test.

United is currently operating four daily flights from London Heathrow to its hubs in Chicago, Newark, Washington and San Francisco.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

In January 2021, United says they will operate two daily flights from London Heathrow to its hubs in Newark and Chicago.

Customers will be asked to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or antigen test, taken within 72 hours prior to departure from London Heathrow.

Advertisement

Same-day, pre-flight rapid tests are available for ticketed passengers at the Collinson testing center located in Terminal 2 at London Heathrow.