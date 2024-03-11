Costco taps into silver coins sales following overnight success of gold bars

article

After Costco's gold bars flew off the shelves, the wholesale retailer turned to selling silver coins.

Sold in 25 tubes, the 1-ounce Canada Maple Leaf Silver Coins are priced at $679.99.

The coins from the Royal Canadian Mint have an image of King Charles III on one side and a maple leaf on the other.

They have a face value of 5 Canadian dollars each.

The silver coins are 99.99% pure, Costco said.

Members can buy a maximum of five tubes of silver coins, which are non-refundable.

Some shoppers say their coins from Costco were scratched when they arrived .

The Royal Canadian Mint said that the silver coins feature "enhanced" security features that will reduce the likelihood of them developing white discoloration spots.

However, some silver coin shoppers at Costco said that their coins arrived at their homes scratched.

Similarly to the gold bars, the coins have sold out online, but prospective buyers can check with their local Costco to see if there is availability.

In December, Costco's chief financial officer said that they sold $100 million of gold bars in a quarter.

"You’ve probably read about the fact that we’re selling 1-ounce gold bars," Galanti. "We sold over $100 million of gold during the quarter."

Fox News has reached out to Costco for comment.

GET UPDATES ON THIS STORY AT FOXBUSINESS.COM

