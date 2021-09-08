Country Club Hills middle school teachers concerned over staff shortage, fights amongst students

Educators at Southwood Middle School in suburban Country Club Hills claim the school is in very bad shape and that they need help.

Issues at the school range from staff shortages to ongoing fights amongst students.

Some teachers told FOX 32 they didn’t want their faces shown in fear of retaliation, but said they must speak out.

Employees said the school only has about 16 staffers right now — most of which are teachers. The school is also currently operating without a principal.

One of the assistant principals resigned this past Friday and the second assistant principal is said to be out with a concussion after breaking up a fight recently.

Teachers said the biggest issue is the overcrowding in the school, with more than 30 students in classrooms at a time.

Teachers say there is no way for them to socially distance.