FBI investigates shooting outside Walmart, another during bank robbery in south suburbs

The FBI is investigating two separate shootings, one of which involved an armored truck near a Walmart and another that happened during a bank robbery, Monday morning in the south suburbs.

Aerials over the Walmart, located at 40005 167th St., showed police tape, several evidence markers, a Loomis armored truck and a car near the market entrance.

According to the FBI, they responded to two incidents Monday morning in the south suburbs. The first of which was a robbery of US Bank, 4350 Lincoln Highway in Matteson, where shots were fired and injuries were reported, officials said.

The second incident involved an armored truck near 167th and Pulaski Road in Country Club Hills. Shot were also fired during that incident but no injuries were reported, per the FBI.

Officials did not say if they believed the two shootings were connected but said there is no known threat to the public.

No further information was immediately available. It was not clear who fired the shots in either incident nor who was injured.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.