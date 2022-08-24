Expand / Collapse search

Country Club Hills man charged after bringing guns on CTA

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Keyante Gavin Cooper, 21

CHICAGO - A Country Club Hills man was arrested Tuesday in Princeton Park for carrying a weapon without a license. 

Keyante Gavin Cooper, 21, was charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. 

Cooper was allegedly seen on a CTA train with a handgun while the train was heading towards 95th Street. 

Officers were able to detain him and found two handguns. Cooper did not have a valid Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) card and/or a Carry Conceal License. 

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly. No additional information is available at this time.  