Country Club Hills man charged after bringing guns on CTA

A Country Club Hills man was arrested Tuesday in Princeton Park for carrying a weapon without a license.

Keyante Gavin Cooper, 21, was charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Cooper was allegedly seen on a CTA train with a handgun while the train was heading towards 95th Street.

Officers were able to detain him and found two handguns. Cooper did not have a valid Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) card and/or a Carry Conceal License.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly. No additional information is available at this time.