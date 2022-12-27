Couple awarded first Cook County marriage license of 2023

A lucky couple has been chosen for the first marriage license of 2023 in Cook County.

A drawing was held for more than 75 couples that submitted applications.

The winning couple will get some special gifts, including steak and lobster, Eli’s Cheesecake, flowers, dancing, and cooking lessons.

"Oh my goodness, look! It's Daniel Ferguson and Mandy Fila!" said Clerk Karen Yarbrough after drawing the couple's name.

The couple will exchange vows on January 3.

Clerk Yarbrough will conduct the ceremony herself.