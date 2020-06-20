Couple dozen Illinois residents sick with intestinal parasite linked to garden salads

At least 23 people in Illinois have gotten sick with an intestinal parasite called Cyclospora.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says the cases are linked to a multi-state outbreak of cyclosporiasis possibly connected to consumption of store brand packaged garden salads from Aldi, Hy-Vee, and Jewel-Osco grocery stores

“Although a link has been made to Cyclospora in some Illinois cases, public health officials continue to investigate other sources,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike in a press release. “If you consumed store brand packaged garden salads since May and then developed watery diarrhea, please contact a health care provider about testing and treatment.”

People can become infected by consuming food or water contaminated with feces (stool) that contains the parasite. Cyclospora is not spread directly from one person to another.

Symptoms usually begin about a week after exposure, although some people who are infected may not have any noticeable symptoms. Symptoms may include the following:

Frequent bouts of watery diarrhea (the most common symptom)

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Cramping, bloating, and/or increased gas

Nausea (vomiting is less common)

Fatigue

Low-grade fever

Cyclospora infection can be treated with specific antibiotics. If not treated, the illness may last for a few days to a month or longer.

