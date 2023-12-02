Couple robbed at gunpoint in Oak Lawn parking lot
OAK LAWN, Ill. - Thieves held up a couple at gunpoint in a parking lot Friday night in suburban Oak Lawn.
The couple was walking to their car around 8 p.m. when two males approached them and demanded their belongings at gunpoint in the Stoney Creek Promenade parking lot, according to Oak Lawn police.
The suspects were last seen entering a dark-colored sedan, possibly a brown Toyota Camry, that had two other occupants in the car. The sedan fled eastbound through the parking lot in the 4900 block of West 111th Street.
No injuries were reported.