Expand / Collapse search

Court blocks some of Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard's staffing decisions

By FOX 32 News
Published  November 7, 2024 9:30pm CST
Dolton
FOX 32 Chicago

Judge reverses Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyards recent appointments

A Cook County court has reversed some of Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyards decisions.

DOLTON, Ill. - A Cook County court has reversed some of Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard's decisions.

At Wednesday’s village board meeting, Henyard announced 30-day temporary appointments for police chief, village attorney, special counsel, and executive assistant. But in court on Thursday, a judge ruled Henyard's appointment of Michael Smith as executive assistant was not valid. The special counsel appointment was also invalidated.

This is part of the ongoing tug-of-war between Henyard and board members.

Henyard appeared for the hearing via Zoom.

Featured

'Most infamous mayor in America': Dolton residents sound off at village board meeting
article

'Most infamous mayor in America': Dolton residents sound off at village board meeting

For the first time in months, Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard and all six village trustees were in the same room, convening for a Regular Board of Trustees meeting.