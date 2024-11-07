Court blocks some of Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard's staffing decisions

A Cook County court has reversed some of Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard's decisions.

At Wednesday’s village board meeting, Henyard announced 30-day temporary appointments for police chief, village attorney, special counsel, and executive assistant. But in court on Thursday, a judge ruled Henyard's appointment of Michael Smith as executive assistant was not valid. The special counsel appointment was also invalidated.

This is part of the ongoing tug-of-war between Henyard and board members.

Henyard appeared for the hearing via Zoom.