Court blocks some of Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard's staffing decisions
DOLTON, Ill. - A Cook County court has reversed some of Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard's decisions.
At Wednesday’s village board meeting, Henyard announced 30-day temporary appointments for police chief, village attorney, special counsel, and executive assistant. But in court on Thursday, a judge ruled Henyard's appointment of Michael Smith as executive assistant was not valid. The special counsel appointment was also invalidated.
This is part of the ongoing tug-of-war between Henyard and board members.
Henyard appeared for the hearing via Zoom.
