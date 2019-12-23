Court records: Man shoots 2 kids while trying to figure out how to use gun

Two children are hit by a bullet, while inside their own home and their neighbor has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Court records show Wilber Rendon bought a stolen gun from another man.

Rendon told officers he was trying to "figure out how the gun worked" when he allegedly pulled the trigger at his Mableton home.

Authorities said the bullet pierced the wall of his house and went through the window of his neighbor's hitting two children.

The warrant states the bullet grazed one child in the leg and hit the other in the buttocks.

Medics rushed both to the hospital.

Authorities charged Rendon with reckless conduct and theft by receiving. He was booked into the Cobb County jail.