COVID-19 cases, deaths increased in Illinois over the past week; CDC changes rating for 4 counties

Illinois public health officials on Friday announced 19,551 new cases of the coronavirus in the state and 58 additional deaths have been recorded in the past week.

One week ago, state officials reported 14,409 new cases of the coronavirus and 45 additional deaths.

Four Illinois counties were rated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under the Medium Community Level, meaning elderly or immunocompromised people are advised to wear masks in indoor public places.

They are DuPage, Champaign, McLean and Piatt counties.

State health officials said more than 76% of Illinois' total population have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 68% are fully vaccinated. More than half of Illinois residents have received the booster shot, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 3,114,036 cases and 33,568 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 613 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 82 needing intensive care and 26 on ventilators.