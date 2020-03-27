COVID-19 cases in Illinois rise to 3,026; total number of deaths now 34

There are now 34 people who have died in Illinois from COVID-19 and 3,026 people have been infected, the Illinois Department of Public Health said in a statement.

Confirmed cases rose by 448 people since Thursday's announcement with eight additional deaths.

This comes hours after health officials said there are 200 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chicago residents, raising the total to 1,149.

So far, nine Chicago residents have died from the coronavirus, Chicago Health Commissioner Allison Arwady said in a news conference.