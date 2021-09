A COVID-19 outbreak at an elementary school in Algonquin is the first in McHenry County.

According to the Daily Herald, students in one classroom at Conley Elementary have been quarantined.

Fifteen students tested positive, along with one staff member.

None of those students have been hospitalized.

The school has been following the indoor mask mandate.